Kazakhstan aims to improve throughput of Trans-Caspian International Transport Route

Kazakhstan aims to improve the throughput of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), Representative of the Committee for Transport of the Ministry of Development and Trade of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kasym Tlepov said, Trend reports citing the country's Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

According to him, the TITR is one of the alternative routes to diversify transit and export opportunities. The route leads to Europe running through Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.

"The challenge before Kazakhstan is to increase the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route's capacity. The country intends to create a container hub in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) 'Seaport Aktau' for cargo transportation along the mentioned route. The world's largest logistics companies will be involved in the project. Moreover, in case of a shortage of ferry fleets in the Caspian Sea, Kazakhstan plans to construct new ones in the amount of ten fleets," Tlepov stated.