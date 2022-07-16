Labor migration from Türkiye to Uzbekistan up for 1H2022

By Trend

The number of trips of Turkish citizens to Uzbekistan for the purpose of employment increased in the first half of 2022, the General Directorate of Turkish Employment Agency (ISKUR) told TurkicWorld, Trend reports.

According to ISKUR, this figure amounted to 247, up by 10.8 percent on annual basis.

Generally, 8,393 Turkish citizens went abroad through ISKUR from January through June, which is 36 percent more than in 1H2021.

A total of 154,037 Turkish citizens were provided with jobs through ISKUR in Türkiye in June 2022, of whom 60.1 percent were men, and 39.9 percent were women.

Meanwhile, the number of unemployed in the country amounted to 3.5 million people, which is 0.9 percent more than in June last year, ISKUR added.