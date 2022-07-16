India will continue to stand with people of Sri Lanka and their aspirations through democratic means

By Trend

Reiterating its commitment to Sri Lanka, India on Thursday said that New Delhi will continue to stand with the people of the island nation and their aspirations through democratic means and a constitutional framework.

Addressing the weekly media briefing today, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India denied having any role or facilitating Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s departure or his travel from Sri Lanka.

“You would have seen comments that our High Commission made. We’ve categorically denied having any role or facilitating his (Gotabaya Rajapaksa) departure or his travel from Sri Lanka. I’m not in a position to guess where’s he. I have seen media reports right now that he is in Singapore,” he said.

“We will continue to stand with the people of Sri Lanka, and their aspirations…through democratic means and a constitutional framework,” MEA spokesperson added.

According to media reports, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who flew from the Maldives arrived in Singapore on board a Saudia Airlines flight today.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Rajapaksa has been allowed entry into Singapore on a private visit and he has not asked for asylum and nor has he been granted asylum.

“In response to media queries, it is confirmed that Mr Rajapaksa has been allowed entry into Singapore on a private visit. He has not asked for asylum and neither has he been granted any asylum. Singapore generally does not grant requests for asylum,” said the Singapore MFA.

The flight touched down at Singapore Changi airport at 7.17 pm (local time). Rajapaksa is however expected to be in Singapore only in transit and is expected to fly to the Middle East later in the day, reported Daily Mirror.