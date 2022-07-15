US authorizes deals with company formerly known as Gazprom Germania GmbH by December 16

By Trend

The US Department of the Treasury authorized on Thursday transactions involving Securing Energy for Europe GmbH (SEFE) formerly known as Gazprom Germania GmbH by December 16, 2022, according to the general license released by the Department of the Treasury, Trend reports citing TASS.

"All transactions involving SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH (formerly known as Gazprom Germania GmbH), or any entity in which SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH owns, directly or indirectly, a 50% or greater interest," are authorized through 12:01 am eastern standard time (07:01 am Moscow time), December 16, 2022, according to the document. The issue is about transactions restricted by Washington’s administration over the situation in Ukraine.

Gazprom Group terminated the participation in Gazprom Germania GmbH and all its assets, including Gazprom Marketing & Trading Limited, on March 31, 2022. The company since March 31 ceased to be the owner of St. Petersburg-based Gazprom Export Business Services subsidiary, which in its turn was the sole founder of Gazprom Germania GmbH. The Russian holding said earlier those companies should stop using Gazprom’s trademarks.