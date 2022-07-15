Iran one of Minsk's important partners: Belarusian official

By Trend

Chairman of the Standing Commission on International Affairs of the House of Representatives Andrei Savinykh stated that Iran is one of the important partners of Belarus in the region, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mahdi Safari held a meeting with Andrei Savinykh and the Belarusian Chairman of the Iran-Belarus parliamentary friendship group in Tehran.

In this meeting, the latest status of bilateral and multilateral relations between Iran and Belarus, especially the trend of growing economic cooperation between the two countries and ways to expand and deepen it, were discussed.

"Having a very important geopolitical position, Iran is one of the important partners of Belarus in the region," Savinykh noted.

Referring to the economic cooperation under development, especially the strengthening of bilateral transit relations and making the economic north and south corridor through Iran's soil more active, Savinykh called on the parliaments of Iran and Belarus to support the economic plans of the government and the private sector of the two countries.

Referring to the relations between the two countries in the field of agriculture, transit, exchange of new technologies and joint production of products, Safari emphasized the necessity of adapting practical measures for the development of economic cooperation between the two sides.

Recalling the imminent holding of the 15th meeting of the joint economic commission of Iran and Belarus, Safari described this event as a turning point in the cooperation between the two countries, especially in the new conditions of the region, and a very important factor in increasing the level of economic relations between Iran and Belarus.

Safari also reminded that the 15th Commission has operational and executive aspects in removing the existing obstacles in the way of the economic relations between the two countries.