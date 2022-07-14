UN Secretary General ready to go to Istanbul if agreement on grain achieved

By Trend

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres stated his readiness to travel to Istanbul, if an agreement on grain export is achieved, Trend reports citing TASS.

"First of all, we don’t know yet when the formal agreement will be established. Obviously, I will be ready to interrupt my holidays to go to Istanbul if it is the case," he told reporters Wednesday.

"Everything is organized for that purpose if necessary and if it happens," the Secretary General said. "There are other ways in which agreement can be formalized.".