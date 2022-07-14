Grain export coordination center to be set up in Türkiye: Akar

By Trend

A coordination center for exporting Ukrainian grain is expected to be set up in Türkiye's largest city Istanbul, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said shortly after Türkiye hosted a four-way meeting on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"An agreement has been reached on the establishment of a coordination center with representatives of all sides, joint controls for checking grains at harbors, and ensuring the safety of the vessels in the transit routes, following the meeting which took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere," Akar said.

He noted that Türkiye, Russia and Ukraine would meet again next week and sign an agreement.

Praising the meeting as an important step toward solving the global food crisis, Akar said the four sides have discussed all details related to the grain corridor.

"We see that all sides are eager to solve this problem," he said, adding that Türkiye will continue to undertake the responsibility to contribute to regional and global peace and prevent humanitarian catastrophes.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hailed the agreement on Ukrainian grain exports, saying it is an "important and substantive step" to ease global hunger.