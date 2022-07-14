President Erdogan to address nation on July 15 Democracy, National Unity Day

By Azernews

By News Center

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will address the nation from Sarachane Square in Istanbul on July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, Yeni Shafak daily reports.

On the 6th anniversary of the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, the president’s press service will conduct extensive remembrance activities at home and overseas under the topic "For the Love of Turkiye".

Throughout the ceremonies, the focus will be on the July 15 epic that was written with the love of the nation, as well as the nation's strong will and resolve. The international memorial activities will focus on the triumph of democracy gained on July 15, the power of Turkish democracy, and the threat presented by the treasonous FETO (Fethullah terrorist organization) to world democracies. The memorial events indicated above are intended to keep the spirit of July 15 alive, build national awareness, and remember the memory of the holy victims.

On July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will lay flowers at the July 15 Monument in the Presidential Complex alongside veterans and martyrs' families. Erdogan will also lay a wreath at the Turkish Grand National Assembly Monument following the Friday prayer and Hatm-i Sharif event at the Nation Mosque. Following the Ankara performance, the president will address the nation, while attending the July 15 Democracy National Unity Day program in Istanbul Sarachane Square in the evening.

Turkish and English films, videos, clips, and documentaries that illustrate FETO in all its aspects and highlight national resistance and democratic triumph will be presented as part of the activities arranged by the president’s press service.

Throughout the country, events on the subject of July 15 will be held in the open air and through digital means. Screenings will be placed on July 15 in Sarachane, Besiktas, Uskudar, and Istanbul Airports, Ulus Square in Ankara, in front of Kentpark Mall, Kizilay Square, and Konak Square in Izmir. Mobile LED shows will be conducted in New York to draw attention to July 15th.

Furthermore, the Press Advertisement Agency will hold a headlines exhibition on July 15 at Marmaray Yenikapi Station. The 15 July Democracy and National Unity Train, themed for the Love of Turkiye and organized in collaboration with the president's press service and Turkish State Railways (TCDD), will depart from Ankara on July 15 and arrive at Istanbul-Soyutlucesme Train Station.

In addition, three-day photographic exhibits will be held in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Eskisehir, Konya, Kayseri, Gaziantep, Sivas, Trabzon, Kahramanmaras, and Erzurum by the Directorate of Communications. On the other hand, prayers will be said in all mosques on July 15 in cooperation with the Directorate of Religious Affairs.

On July 15, there will be a video mapping show at Galata Tower, Haydarpasa Train Station, and Ataturk Cultural Center. On the same day, TRT1 will show the film Break of Dawn, while TRT Music will broadcast the epic concert with Fahir Atakoglu.

Fahrettin Altun, the Turkish president's press secretary, stated that President Erdogan, together with his people had shown tremendous courage against the attempted coup on July 15, 2016, and that a big betrayal was prevented via an extraordinary struggle in Turkish history.

Describing the July 15 event as the triumph of the national will and democracy, Altun said that the nation took to the squares that night and wrote a heroic epic against traitors and cowards. The president’s office has arranged memorial programs and celebrations both at home and abroad to keep alive the spirit of resistance that was exposed on the night of July 15, he added.

Altun stated that they will continue to show the world the genuine face and bloodthirstiness of FETO.

"As our president has always said, we will not forget July 15, we will not let it be forgotten. We will always remember the betrayals of FETO. We will always keep alive the epic struggle of our nation, the memory of our martyrs, and the heroism of our veterans," he said.

The July 15 Project Tracking System, which was established by the president’s press service, on the other hand, reached the highest number of projects/events in the last six years, with approximately 9,000 project entries by institutions and organizations in 2022.

While there were 2,961 projects in 2020 and 3,876 in 2021, the number of programs to be realized this year surpassed 9,000, exceeding the total of the previous two years. This figure indicated that July 15 spirit was kept alive and that citizens maintained their democracy watch.