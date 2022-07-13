TODAY.AZ / World news

China launches new data relay satellite

13 July 2022 [21:11] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

China sent a new data relay satellite into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Tianlian II-03 satellite was launched at half hour to one o'clock Wednesday Beijing Time by a Long March-3B carrier rocket.

Tianlian II-03 is China's second-generation geosynchronous orbit data relay satellite.

It will provide data relay and TT&C (telemetry, tracking and command) services for manned spacecraft and low and middle orbit resources satellites. It will also support the TT&C for spacecraft launch.

This was the 426th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/222889.html

Print version

Views: 79

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also