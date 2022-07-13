Iran, UAE sign environmental document

By Trend

Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed a document on environmental cooperation, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The document was signed on Tuesday between Iranian Vice-President and Head of the Department of Environment Ali Salajegheh and UAE Minister of Climate Change and the Environment Mariam Mohammed Saeed Al Mheiri on the sidelines of a top-ranking regional meeting on environmental issues in the Iranian capital.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, the Head of Iranian Department of Environment said that environment is a shared commitment between regional countries that can bring them closer together.

Salajegheh said that the successful holding of the meeting in Tehran indicated that the friendly and brotherly Muslim countries can cooperate in many issues so as to solve their issues without reliance on alien counties.

The UAE minister, for her part, thanked Iran for hosting the regional meeting.

Some 11 ministers and other senior officials from regional countries attended a regional meeting on environmental issues in Tehran were the participants discussed different environmental problems including the dust storms.