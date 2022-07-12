Türkiye’s air-to-air missile Gokdogan test-fired with radar-seeker

By Trend

Türkiye has successfully test-fired its domestically developed beyond visual range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM), Gokdogan, the head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), Ismail Demir, said Sunday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Demir shared the development via his Twitter account.

Gokdogan was developed by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜB?TAK) Defense Industries Research and Development Institute (SAGE) as part of the Goktug project.

“Gokdogan will hit the invisible! Within the scope of our Goktug project, our Gokdogan Beyond Vision Missile, one of our national air-to-air missiles, fired with a radar seeker and another important step has been completed,” Demir said.

“We will deliver our Gokdogan and Bozdogan missiles to the Turkish Armed Forces this year. This holiday gift to our nation,” he added.

Türkiye has become one of the few countries to own air-to-air missile technology with Gokdogan and within visual range air-to-air missiles (WVRAAM) with Bozdogan.

SAGE’s work on air-to-air missiles began in 2013. It developed Gokdogan as a short-range, high maneuverability, infra-red seeker, and Bozdogan as a long-range, active radar seeker missile.

Both missiles are equipped with high thrust-low smoke solid-fuel technology, a full electronic rocket engine, safe start and ignition systems with high reliability and safety levels, and a continuous fuse for high safety and reliability.