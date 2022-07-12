Indian President greets people on eve of Eid Al-Adha

By Trend

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday greeted people on the eve of “Eid al-Adha” and said this festival is a symbol of sacrifice and human service, Trend reports citing The Print.

In his message, he also urged people to work for the prosperity and overall development of the country.

“Greetings to all people of the country, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. The festival of Eid al-Adha is a symbol of sacrifice and human service. Let us take this occasion to resolve to dedicate ourselves to the service of mankind and work for the prosperity and overall development of the country,” the President of India tweeted from its official account.

Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid, which is being observed on July 10 this year, is a holy occasion also called the ‘festival of sacrifice’ and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Every year, the date changes as it’s based on the Islamic lunar calendar, which is about 11 days shorter than the Western 365-day Gregorian calendar.

Eid al-Adha is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

The history of this occasion traces back to 4,000 years ago when Allah appeared in Prophet Abraham’s dream asking him to sacrifice what he loved the most.

As per the legends, the Prophet was about to sacrifice his son Isaac when an angel appeared and stopped him from doing so. He was told that God was convinced of his love for him and hence was allowed to make something else as a ‘great sacrifice’.