Turksih President to embark on South America trip

By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will embark on a regional trip to Latin America, covering Venezuela, Argentina and Mexico, in late July, the daily Milliyet reported on July 10, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

The president’s last visit to Mexico was in February 2015 and to Argentina in November 2018 for the G20 summit.

President Erdogan’s visit to Venezuela is expected to create an important opening in the economic relations between the two countries. Erdogan will visit Venezuela one-and-a-half months after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s visit to Türkiye. Nearly 54 bilateral cooperation agreements will be on the agenda of his meetings in Venezuela.

Erdo?an met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on June 7 during his visit to Türkiye.

“There is a wide cooperation potential between Venezuela and our country, especially in trade, energy, mining, construction business, health, agriculture and tourism,” Erdogan said speaking at a joint press conference with Maduro.

The Venezuelan leader called on investors from Türkiye to come to Venezuela for investments in tourism, mining, industry, logistics, banking, oil, gold and coal. “I can give you my guarantee. Legally, politically, I give you all the guarantees,” Maduro said.

Türkiye was among the countries that continued its trade ties with Venezuela despite sanctions by the United States against the Maduro government.