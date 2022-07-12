454 new COVID-19 cases reported across Kazakhstan in 24h

By Trend

454 new COVID-19 cases have been reported across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread says, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Of them, 118 are in Nur-Sultan, 200 – in Almaty, 23 – in Shymkent, 7 – in Akmola region, 30 – in Almaty region, 16 – in Atyrau region, 3 – in East Kazakhstan region, 17 – in Zhambyl region, 1 – in West Kazakhstan region, 11 – in Karaganda region, 3 – in Kostanay region, 12 – in Kyzylorda region, 2 – in Mangistau region, 5 – in Pavlodar region, 3 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 3 – in Turkistan region.

The total tally of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has reached 1,309,888.