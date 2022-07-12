Tbilisi, Bern to cooperate in urban development, transport, culture

By Trend

Georgia’s capital Tbilisi and the Swiss city of Bern will cooperate on a range of matters including urban development, transportation and culture, with a memorandum set to be signed by authorities this week, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.ge.

The two cities will also share experience in public safety, tourism and other areas, Tbilisi City Hall said.

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze will sign the memorandum in Bern during his two-day visit in the city that acts as the seat of Swiss governmental institutions.

The signing will come along with a ceremony of opening a memorial board for the first diplomatic mission of Georgia in Switzerland. Kaladze will also hold a meeting with his counterpart Alec von Graffenried as part of the visit.