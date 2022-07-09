US giving Ukraine another security assistance package worth $400 mln

By Trend

Joe Biden’s administration is set to send a new security assistance package to Ukraine, bringing the U.S. military and humanitarian aid to a total of over $7 billion since Russia invaded Ukraine the neighboring nation on February 24.

That’s according to a senior U.S. defense official, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

Heavy artillery platforms, like howitzers and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, sit high on Ukrainian military wish lists, CNBC reported.

The official said the latest security package will include four additional HIMARS, which brings the total number of HIMARS transfers to Ukraine from U.S. arsenals to 12. U.S. troops will keep training Ukrainian forces on how to operate the systems at a location outside the country, the official added.

The official said that the latest tranche of weapons will include additional ammunition for HIMARS, 155 mm howitzers, rounds of ammunition for the howitzers, three tactical trucks, counterbattery systems, and other equipment.