WB approves additional funds to support Tajikistan's energy sector

By Trend

The World Bank (WB) approved an additional $80 million within the framework of the current development energy project in Tajikistan, Trend reports citing the press service of the World Bank.

Power Utility Financial Recovery Project, which was approved by WB in 2020, aims to increase the financial viability, improving reliability of electricity supply, and contribute to better governance of the country's power utility system in order to improve the long-term sustainability of Tajikistan's energy industry.

"We are committed to continuing our support to Tajikistan’s energy sector by supporting improvement of operational efficiency, supply reliability, financial viability, governance, and transparency of electricity sector," the WB's Country Manager in Tajikistan Ozan Sevimli said.

However, in spite of the current challenging environment, the additional financing provided by the World Bank will significantly contribute to the development of Tajikistan's energy sector.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan’s energy sector has been a priority area of engagement for the World Bank. Currently, the World Bank is financing 25 projects in Tajikistan, totaling at $1.3 billion.



