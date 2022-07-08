Tajikistan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

By Trend

More than 5.2 million citizens of Tajikistan have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of July 7, 2022, Trend reports with reference to avesta.tj.

According to the Tajikistan's ministry of health, 94.1 percent of the country's adult population are vaccinated to date. The government of Tajikistan started compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for citizens over 18 years old on July 3, 2021.

In accordance with the decision of the Republican Committee to strengthen anti-epidemic measures and prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Tajikistan, vaccination is free of charge to citizens of the country.

Currently, there are five types of vaccines in Tajikistan: CoronaVac, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer and Sputnik V.