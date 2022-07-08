Uzbekistan becomes member of UNESCO Committee for Protection of Cultural Heritage

By Trend

Uzbekistan was elected a member of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of UNESCO for the first time,Trend reports via Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The elections were held within the framework of the Eighth Session of the General Assembly of the Member States of the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which took place at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

Two vacant spots in the second regional electoral group (countries of Eastern Europe and some countries of the CIS) were claimed by five countries: Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia and Estonia.

Uzbekistan was voted for largest number of votes - 105. The country will be a member of the intergovernmental committee for four years (2022-2026).

The main tasks of the committee are to promote the objectives of the Convention, disseminate best practices and develop recommendations for the protection of intangible cultural heritage.

Currently, 180 countries are members of the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage. Uzbekistan joined it in 2008.