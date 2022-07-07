Another Turkiye drillship to kick off drilling in August - energy minister

By Azernews

By News Center

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez said that the Abdulhamid Han drillship will start its first mission in the first half of August, Yeni Shafak has details.

"Our ship will go on its first mission in the first half of August. Five to six alternatives are being discussed for the first mission location. I hope we will be patient for one more month. The mission location will most likely be the Mediterranean," Donmez stressed.

Making evaluations on the Abdulhamid Han drilling ship that he visited in Mersin's Tasucu Port, Donmez stated that the ship is one of five 7th generation ships in the world.

He added that Abdulhamid Han, the fourth drillship that will engage in Turkiye's hydrocarbon exploration efforts, is equipped with cutting-edge equipment.

“We have been continuing our drilling activities in our own national maritime sector in Blue Homeland for four years without interruption. Our biggest strength is the deep-sea drilling ships of our fleet. First Fatih, then Yavuz, and lastly Kanuni joined our fleet,” the minister stressed.

Donmez underlined that most of Turkiye's energy fleet continues its activities in the Black Sea.

"We need to strengthen our fleet and human resources in order to achieve our goals. We are now approaching the end of our work on preparing our latest ship for the first mission," he said.

The minister pointed out that the Abdulhamid Han ship has a facilitating technology. He also touched upon the studies on natural gas deposits discovered in the Black Sea.

"The ship Castoro 10 is about to accomplish its mission in the shallows. The ship Castorone will do pipelaying in the deep sectors of the sea. It will probably start its first operations on holidays," he said.