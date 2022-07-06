  • 06 July 2022 [21:18]
    Canada swiftly ratifies protocol for Finland, Sweden to join NATO
  • 06 July 2022 [20:44]
    Kazakhstan sees increase in gasoline production
  • 06 July 2022 [20:13]
    Europe needs to prepare for even complete cut of Russian gas supply - Ursula von der Leyen
  • 06 July 2022 [19:52]
    U.S. oil ends below 100 USD per barrel
  • 06 July 2022 [19:17]
    EU plans to invest in construction of HPP in Tajikistan
  • 06 July 2022 [18:42]
    Iranian currency rates for July 6
  • 06 July 2022 [09:11]
    Finland, Sweden complete NATO accession talks, accession protocols to be signed Tuesday
  • 06 July 2022 [08:24]
    Israel, Poland agree to restore ties: Israeli statement
  • 06 July 2022 [08:01]
    Italian PM Draghi to visit Turkiye

    • Most Popular