U.S. oil ends below 100 USD per barrel

By Trend

Oil prices tumbled with the U.S. crude benchmark dipping below 100 U.S. dollars a barrel, driven by mounting recession fears and strength in the greenback, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for August delivery lost 8.93 U.S. dollars, or 8.2 percent, to settle at 99.50 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery shed 10.73 dollars, or nearly 9.5 percent, to close at 102.77 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.