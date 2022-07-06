Iranian currency rates for July 6

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 6, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 2 currencies have grown and 34 have decreased in price, compared to July 5.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,083 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on July 6 Iranian rial on July 5 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,135 50,861 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,352 43,710 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,992 4,059 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,163 4,262 1 Danish krone DKK 5,791 5,888 1 Indian rupee INR 530 533 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,685 136,848 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 20,350 20,526 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,956 30,956 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,353 5,354 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,150 32,610 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,801 26,111 1 South African rand ZAR 2,536 2,571 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,477 2,496 1 Russian ruble RUB 662 755 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,451 28,822 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,865 30,090 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,942 44,953 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,167 1,155 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,110 33,235 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,692 8,693 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,252 6,269 100 Thai baths THB 116,775 117,628 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,504 9,518 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,007 32,412 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 43,083 43,798 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,016 8,980 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,586 14,685 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,798 2,801 1 Afghan afghani AFN 479 479 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,432 12,432 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,720 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,767 76,346 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,241 4,252 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 286,889 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,676 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,699 rials, and the price of $1 is 259,993 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 309,000-312,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 321,000-324,000 rials.