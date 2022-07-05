Israel signs cybersecurity cooperation agreement with Boeing to protect civil aviation

By Trend

Israel signed a cooperation agreement with the U.S. multinational aerospace corporation Boeing, the Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) said in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The goal of the agreement is to jointly promote cyber defense in civil aviation, it added.

The cooperation includes knowledge sharing, threat detection, understanding and reducing risks, and developing solutions to defend civil aviation in collaboration with the cyber and aviation industries in Israel and the United States.

The agreement is part of a strategic joint plan of the INCD and Israel's Civil Aviation Authority to advance cyber defense capabilities in civil aviation, the statement noted.