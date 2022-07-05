Iranian currency rates for July 5

|
By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 5, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies have grown and 14 have decreased in price, compared to July 4.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,798 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on July 5
Iranian rial on July 4
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
50,861
50,829
1 Swiss franc
CHF
43,710
43,795
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,059
4,066
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,262
4,213
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,888
5,887
1 Indian rupee
INR
533
532
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,848
136,409
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
20,526
20,561
100 Japanese yens
JPY
30,956
31,075
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,354
5,353
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,233
109,234
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
32,610
32,603
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,111
25,857
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,571
2,564
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,496
2,508
1 Russian ruble
RUB
755
753
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,880
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,822
28,678
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,704
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,090
30,083
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
44,953
44,885
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,155
1,168
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
23
23
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
33,235
33,233
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,693
8,709
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,269
6,279
100 Thai baths
THB
117,628
118,101
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,518
9,527
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
32,412
32,336
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
43,798
43,794
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,980
9,051
1 Georgian lari
GEL
14,685
14,348
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,801
2,807
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
479
479
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
12,432
12,445
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,721
24,708
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
76,346
76,154
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,252
4,274
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,023
12,023
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 290,920 rials, and the price of $1 is 278,979 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,430 rials, and the price of $1 is 259,330 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 328,000-331,000 rials.