Kazakh PM talks necessary housing construction countrywide

By Trend

Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov instructed to take necessary measures for the timely construction of housing and engineering infrastructure around the country, Trend reports citing Kazakh government.

"The introduction of 15 million square meters of housing is projected in 2022, which will allow 138,000 families to improve their housing conditions,” Smailov said.

“Generally, the rate of housing commissioning in Kazakhstan shows a positive trend since the beginning of 2022,” Smailov said.

“A total of 4.7 million square meters of housing were introduced in five months, providing 39,000 families with housing," Smailov added.

“The government has developed new approaches in housing policy, which will increase the affordability of housing for citizens, also improve their living conditions and quality of life,” he noted.

"The allocation of housing for waiting lists will be centralized and transparent according to the ‘single window’ principle," he said.