Sainz wins 2022 British Grand Prix

By Trend

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was the first across the finish line on Sunday at the 2022 British Grand Prix held at the Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, United Kingdom. Sergio Perez of Red Bull trailed behind the winner in second place and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was third, Trend reports citing Teletrader.

The race had been suspended for about an hour after a massive lap one crash resulted in Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu and Williams Racing's Alex Albon being taken to the medical center at the circuit. "Zhou has been declared fit and released from the medical centre," his team announced in the latest update, while Albon was in Coventry Hospital for "precautionary checks," according to his team. Notably, Mick Schumacher got his first points in the competition after finishing eighth.

Title holder Max Verstappen came in seventh but kept first place in the drivers' standings.