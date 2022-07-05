Home to Europe rally underway in Georgia

By Trend

The rally called “Home to Europe” is being held in front of the Parliament building on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi. The rally is organized by a new civic movement Home to Europe, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The representatives of various opposition parties, also citizens from the regions joined the rally on Rustaveli Avenue.

“Article 78 of the Constitution, which states that the Georgian government must do everything to ensure Georgia’s European integration, is violated. Here comes the question of legitimacy. When the government is no longer legitimate, non-violent resistance begins,” said Shota Digmelashvili, one of the leaders of the movement Home to Europe.

The decision to hold the rally on July 3 was announced on June 24, when the organizers demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili and the formation of a government of national consent, for which protesters gave a one-week deadline.