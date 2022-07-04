Libyan National Army supports demands of protesters

By Trend

The Libyan National Army (LNA) sided with protesters. Commanders "follow the people’s movement that expresses lawful requirements in the context of the Libyan crisis," official spokesman of LNA Ahmed Al-Mismari said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The general command declares support of the people’s will and requirements of citizens," the Army said. "Our national duty is to approach the Libyan people with the call not to inflict damage to public and private facilities," LNA said.

Armed forces "will live up to their promise for people and will not leave them vulnerable to blackmailing and interference," Al-Mismari added.



