Youth to visit museums free of charge, Turkish ministry says

By Trend

All young people between the ages of 18 and 25 will be able to access museums and archaeological sites completely free in Türkiye until Oct. 1, Youth and Sports Minister Muharrem Kasapoglu announced during the presentation of “Genç Ne Sever” ("What Does the Youth Like") platform, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The platform aims to provide equal opportunities for young people from all cities of Türkiye to access cultural, artistic, sports and travel activities to support their socialization and self-development.

According to the press release of the ministry, youth is to receive a digital Museum Card free of charge for them to be able to visit museums as much as they like as part of the "Genç Ne Sever" initiation.

“Our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered great news for our young friends who love to travel during the summer. Our youth will have the opportunity to stay in our selected dormitories in 81 provinces free of charge between July 15 and Sept. 1. I think this is an important opportunity for young travelers who want to visit our country and experience our cultural richness. I believe that our youth will significantly benefit from this opportunity," Kasapoglu said.

As part of the project, youth will be able to visit more than 300 museums such as the Galata Tower, Göreme Open Air Museum, Painting and Sculpture Museum, Pamukkale Travertines, and Zeugma Museum.

He further informed that tickets to the cinema, theater, concert, festival, and sports competitions, gift certificates from different brands, and travel tickets will be given to young people throughout the summer.

The presentation of the "Genç Ne Sever" platform was held in Rahmi M. Koç Museum, one of Istanbul's famous museums. The event hosted many notable names from the cultural, arts, and business worlds, politicians, academics, and humanitarian aid leaders. Famous singers were also among the participants, along with many young influencers and national athletes. During the event, pianist Anjelika Akbar gave a memorable concert with a unique rendition.

Many prominent actors, business people, athletes, academics, and artists also offered their support to the project.



Turkish Trabzonspor Football Club's President Ahmet A?ao?lu announced that he would present a signed jersey to the youth, while the famous basketball player Cedi Osman promised to play a basketball match with the youth.

Also, the jury members of the MasterChef competition, a viral Turkish TV show, Danilo Zanna, Mehmet Yalç?nkaya, and Somer Sivrio?lu also informed the young people that they will organize a visit to the studios.

The events set to take place can be followed via gencnesever.com.