China to support important socio-economic projects in Kyrgyzstan

By Trend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Azizbek Madmarov met on Friday with Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen, Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on topical issues of the current agenda of the Kyrgyz-Chinese cooperation, the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said.

The sides noted the expediency of giving an impetus to bilateral relations through high-level visits.

Azizbek Madmarov noted the active dynamics of interaction on the construction project of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad, and stressed the importance of accelerating the feasibility study of the project.

In addition, the deputy minister drew attention to the need for practical implementation of grant projects for the construction of the Bypass Chui Canal, as well as avalanche protection structures as part of the North-South road construction project.

Ambassador Du Dewen noted the support of the Chinese side for these projects, which are important for the socio-economic development of Kyrgyzstan.