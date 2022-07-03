Striking Paris airport workers call new walkout on July 8-10

By Trend

Striking Paris airport workers said on Saturday they would stage another walkout at the French capital's main international hub from July 8-10 to press their pay demands, signalling further disruption for early summer travellers, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Ground staff at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport have staged a series of strikes to demand a wage hike to cushion the pain of inflation, emboldened by booming demand for air travel and staff shortages caused in part by the COVID-19 pandemic. read more

The current walkout, which began on Thursday, is due to continue until Sunday, though France's civil aviation authority said less disruption was expected.

Airport operator ADP had offered staff a 4% pay rise if they agreed to end the strike on Friday, but workers rejected the offer, a union representative told Reuters.

"A majority of workers think the offer is not good enough," said Daniel Bertone, who represents the CGT union. "They don't trust management and they don't accept the 'it's this or nothing' blackmail."