Kazakhstan, Latvia FMs discuss bilateral economic cooperation

By Trend

At the initiative of the Latvian side, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held a phone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia Edgars Rink?vi?s, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The ministers discussed the prospects of bilateral economic cooperation, including in the field of trade, transport and logistics, air transport, information technology, green economy, food industry.

Rink?vi?s expressed interest in further strengthening close cooperation with our country, and also congratulated on the 30th anniversary of the national diplomatic service.

The parties exchanged views on topical issues on the global and regional agendas.