New COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan reach almost 200

By Trend

Kazakhstan logged in 189 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, up 52 from the previous day, the Interdepartmental commission preventing COVID-19 spread says, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Almaty city alone posted 98 new COVID-19 cases. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, added the second highest number of new COVID-19 cases – 55. Shymkent city and Almaty region both reported 8 COVID-19 cases.

Atyrau, Zhambyl, and Karaganda regions registered 5 COVID-19 cases each.East Kazakhstan region added 3 new COVID-19 cases. Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions recorded 1 COVID-19 case apiece.

The overall COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,306,797 cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.