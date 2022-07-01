Biden supports F-16 sale to Türkiye, is confident about congressional approval

By Trend

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday the United States supports the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye and that he is confident the congressional approval needed for the sale can be obtained, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Speaking at a news conference in Madrid at the end of a NATO summit, he rejected suggestions that Washington's support for the sale was in return for Türkiye lifting its block to the NATO membership of Sweden and Finland.

"I said back in December, as you'll recall, we should sell them the F-16 jets and modernize those jets as well," he said. "It's not in our interest not to do that."

"And there was no quid pro quo with that. It was just that we should sell, but I need congressional approval to be able to do that. And I think we can get that."