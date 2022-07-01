Erdogan meets with Biden in Madrid

By Trend

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Madrid on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Erdogan noted that Türkiye is working to solve the "grain corridor" problem through a balanced policy. He expressed hope that Ankara's efforts in this direction will bring positive results.

Joe Biden, in turn, thanked the Turkish president for his efforts to ensure the export of Ukrainian grain, as well as supporting the applications of Sweden and Finland for NATO membership.