EU approval of Turkaegean brand name triggers outrage in Greece

The approval by the EU of the word "Turkaegean" for use as a trademark by Turkiye for tourist marketing aroused outrage in Greece, Yeni Shafak reports.

Turkiye, which promotes Turkish beaches in the Aegean as part of its tourist program, got the "Turkegean (Turkish Aegean)" name rights from the European Union Intellectual Property Commission (EUIPO) in 2021.

The commission's approval of Turkiye's decision to utilize the "Turkish Aegean Sea" term from December 2021 to July 2031, caused political outrage in Greece.

Many people across the country, from academics to politicians, reacted to the EU's decision and made statements targeting the government.

George Katrougalos, a deputy of the opposition Radical Left Coalition, blasted the Mitsotakis administration, noting that the decision was "unacceptable".

Greek government spokesman Giannis Oikonom, on the other hand, stated that Turkiye will not create a brand on which it has exclusive rights, and announced that they will object to the decision.