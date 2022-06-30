NATO countries officially to invite Finland and Sweden to alliance

By Trend

NATO countries at the summit in Madrid will officially invite Finland and Sweden to join the alliance, but the entry process itself will take longer. This was announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference in Madrid, Trend reports citing TASS

"Tomorrow the leaders of the alliance will decide on inviting Finland and Sweden to become its members. After this summit, they will hold the status of invited countries, then the ratification process will begin in all capitals, but I have absolute confidence in the trilateral memorandum of understanding that was signed today" , - he said.

The delegations of Türkiye, Sweden and Finland, after a meeting in Madrid, signed an agreement that takes into account Türkiye’s security requirements, and now Ankara is ready to support the entry of these countries into the alliance, Stoltenberg said.

“I am happy to announce that we now have an agreement that paves the way for Sweden and Finland to join NATO. They have signed a memorandum that addresses Türkiye's concerns, including arms control and the fight against terrorism,” Stoltenberg said. In the light of the progress made, Türkiye is ready to support the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO."

Finland and Sweden are ready to work with Türkiye on the extradition of persons accused of terrorism, Stoltenberg said.

"Finland and Sweden, of course, are ready to work with Türkiye on <...> the extradition of terrorist suspects, but at the same time, extradition processes will take place in accordance with the European Convention on Extradition, the rule of law, the legal system in these countries "said the NATO Secretary General.