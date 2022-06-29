Iran, Qatar consultations strengthen regional stability

By Trend

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani described continuous consultations between Tehran and Doha as strengthening stability of the region, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs met and held talks with Qatari Acting Foreign Minister Ahmed bin Hassan Al-Hammadi and Deputy Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs Mohammed Al-Khalifi in Qatari capital of Doha on Tuesday evening.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the need for expanding bilateral relations between the two countries.

Bagheri Kani pointed to the recent trip of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Qatar and also visit of Emir of Qatar to Iran which shows determination of leaders of the two countries to diversify and improve joint cooperation.

Bagheri Kani also stressed that continuous consultations between the two countries strengthen stability in the region.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister thanked Qatar for hosting this round of negotiations on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions.

Qatari Deputy Foreign Minister, for his part, pointed to the commonalities between the two countries and emphasized the need for the growing relations between government of Qatar and Iran in all fields.

Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani arrived in Qatari capital of Doha Tuesday for the talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions.

Bagheri Kani met and held talks with EU Coordinator for talks Enrique Mora in Doha on Tuesday evening.



