Iranian currency rates for June 29

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies have grown and 25 have decreased in price, compared to June 28.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,257 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on June 29
Iranian rial on June 28
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
51,261
51,672
1 Swiss franc
CHF
43,924
43,970
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,149
4,175
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,276
4,295
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,950
5,985
1 Indian rupee
INR
532
536
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,782
136,987
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
20,307
20,235
100 Japanese yens
JPY
30,839
31,047
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,352
5,354
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,234
109,232
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
32,604
32,624
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,274
26,523
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,623
2,652
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,522
2,538
1 Russian ruble
RUB
781
790
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
29,057
29,146
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,701
111,701
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,280
30,343
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
45,174
45,196
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,173
1,169
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
23
23
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
33,210
33,447
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,734
8,735
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,262
6,276
100 Thai baths
THB
119,447
118,727
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,552
9,541
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
32,557
32,691
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,238
1 euro
EUR
44,257
44,526
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,129
9,087
1 Georgian lari
GEL
14,289
14,288
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,829
2,837
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
476
472
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
12,435
12,433
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,719
24,721
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
76,705
76,557
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,242
4,216
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,015
12,023
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 290,350 rials, and the price of $1 is 275,542 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 269,609 rials, and the price of $1 is 255,859 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 304,000-307,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 322,000-325,000 rials.