Sanctions removal agreement dependent on US, E3 realism - Iran FM

By Trend

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Monday said that the upcoming JCPOA revival talks could lead to an agreement if the US and the three European members of the nuclear deal act realistically, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Amirabdollahian was referring to indirect talks with the United States, which are set to begin in Qatar’s capital Doha on Tuesday.

The talks are the continuation of the negotiations taking place in Vienna since April 2021, aiming to revive the nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, and to remove the sanctions the US reinstated on Iran after it withdrew from the accord in May 2018.

The top Iranian diplomat said that the Doha talks could hopefully lead to an agreement if the US as well as the UK, Germany and France behave realistically.

He made the remarks during a joint press conference with Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushglu in Ankara.

Amirabdollahian said that he had also discussed with Cavushglu Tehran-Ankara relations as well as regional issues, including Israeli provocations.

The Iranian foreign minister said that another topic of discussion was a planned Türkiye's military operation in northern Syria and added that Turkey’s security concerns should be addressed peacefully and through dialog.

Amirabdollahian arrived in Türkiye on Monday. He will then head for Turkmenistan to attend a ministerial meeting of the Caspian Sea littoral states.