Iran to resume Tehran-Rome direct flights

By Trend

Iran Air made an announcement about the resumption of Tehran-Rome direct flight by July 14, after a four-year hiatus, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Iran Air Public Relations said that the development is made after reaching a new agreement between the Iranian and Italian aviation officials.

Head of the Civil Aviation Organization Mohamad Mohamamdibakhsh and his Italian counterpart Alessio Quaranta reached an agreement in a joint meeting.

According to the agreement, the two countries seek to increase the number of direct Tehran-Rome weekly flights for tourism and economic objectives.