We will adopt new packages of support for Georgia, Stoltenberg says

By Trend

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Monday said "we will also deepen our cooperation with NATO’s closest partners", Trend reports citing 1TV.

“And we will adopt new packages of support for our partners Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the Republic of Moldova,” he went on.

NATO Sec Gen vowed the 2022 NATO Summit to be “transformative with many important decisions.”

The NATO Summit is slated for Madrid, Spain, on 28-30 June 2022. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili will also partake in the Summit.