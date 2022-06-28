Uzbekistan plans to completely abandon gas exports by 2025-2026

By Trend

Uzbekistan may completely abandon gas exports, the board chairman of the Uztransgaz company Behzot Narmatov said, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

“Perhaps in the near future, all gas produced in Uzbekistan will remain in Uzbekistan, because chemical plants are expanding, it is necessary to support the domestic economy. Yes, there was export, but we still do not have the same economic dynamics. We need to create jobs, but export in its pure form - well, how profitable is this for the economy, when can it be processed and create additional value chains?” Narmatov said, adding that exports could stop by 2025-2026.

At the moment, about 10% of the gas produced in Uzbekistan is exported to China.

According to Narmatov, the percentage fluctuates from month to month, depending on the internal needs of Uzbekistan - they are in priority. As a rule, the volume of exported gas decreases in winter and increases in summer.

“There are companies that operate on the territory of Uzbekistan, to which we have certain obligations. That is, in order to support the economics of projects of Chinese companies, Russian companies, we ensure the export of their gas (for export, gas is sold at prices many times higher than the prices in the domestic market of Uzbekistan). That is, we could direct all this to the domestic market, but we adhere to the agreements that we have,” the head of Uztransgaz said.