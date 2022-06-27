Iran Air to resume Tehran-Rome flights

By Trend

After updating Iran-Italy aviation cooperation agreement, the Islamic Republic of Iran Airlines (Iran Air – HOMA) will resume its direct Tehran-Rome flights after a four-year-hiatus, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Iran Air Public Relations said that the development is made after reaching a new agreement between the Iranian and Italian aviation officials.

The direct Tehran-Rome flights will begin on July 14.

Head of the Civil Aviation Organization Mohamad Mohamamdibakhsh and his Italian counterpart Alessio Quaranta in their meeting decided to restart that flight.

In the meeting, the two countries’ aviation officials also signed the reformed agreement of Iran-Italy civil aviation.

Among the articles of that agreement there is increasing the number of direct Tehran-Rome weekly flight for tourism and economic objectives.