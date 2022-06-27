Iran's FM to visit Turkiye

By Trend

Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian will leave for Turkiye on June 27, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Iran`s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh made the announcement at his weekly press conference.

He said the visit will focus on bilateral ties. After Turkiye, Amir Abdollahian will leave for Turkmenistan, to meet the foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral states, before the Summit of the heads of Caspian littoral states, said Khatibzadeh.

Ashgabat will host the sixth summit of Caspian littoral states on June 28.



