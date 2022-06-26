Two Indian naval warships in Vietnam

By Trend

As part of their deployment to South East Asia, two Indian Naval warships, the INS Sahyadri and INS Kadmatt, are on a three-day visit to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, commencing today, Trend reports citing The Tribune.

Commanded by Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, the visit coincides with celebrations marking 50 years of diplomatic relations between India and Vietnam, and seeks to bolster maritime cooperation and strengthen the bond of friendship between the two navies that would contribute towards security and stability in the region.