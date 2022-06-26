Jordan’s king says he supports Middle East military alliance similar to NATO

By Trend

Jordan’s King Abdullah II said Friday that he supports a military alliance in the Middle East similar to the Western-led NATO, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

Speaking to CNBC, King Abdullah said that the charter of such an alliance would need to be very clear.

“I would be one of the first people that would endorse a Middle East NATO, but the linkages to the rest of the world and how we fit in… has to be very, very clear. Otherwise, it confuses everybody,” he said.

Closer cooperation on the military front between Arab countries and Israel has been pushed by the US for several years as a way of confronting Iran.