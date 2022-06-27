Indian Air Force to take part in Egypt exercise

By Trend

The Indian Air Force will participate in a month-long tactical leadership programme at Egyptian Air Force Weapon School in Cairo. Three Su-30MKI aircraft, two C-17 aircraft and 57 IAF personnel, are in Cairo for the exercise that started today and ends on July 22, Trend reports citing The Tribune.

The exercise will simulate various conflict scenarios. The exercise is aimed at enhancing defence cooperation between the two countries and exchange of best practices. Like the IAF, the Egyptian Air force too has a mixed inventory of Russian-origin and US-origin planes.