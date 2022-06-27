Georgian Economy Minister, Hungarian FM discuss growing trade dynamics, economic ties

By Trend

The growing trade dynamics between Hungary and Georgia, wider economic ties and potential of developing greater relations were discussed on Saturday in a meeting between Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili and Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó.

Davitashvili highlighted the growth of economic indicators in the first quarter of 2022, calling the figures “especially important” for attracting foregn direct investment, and stressed Georgia remained an “attractive investment partner” despite the difficult geopolitical situation in the Black Sea regio.

The Ministry said Davitashvili had also noted Georgia’s economic policy to increase the country's export to foreign markets - especially European states - and noted Hungary was an “important partner”, with a priority placed on increasing Georgian exports to the Hungarian market. He also highlighted the 30 percent increase in trade turnover between the countries in the first quarter of 2022.

On his part, Szijjártó noted Hungary “actively” supported deepening the partnership between Hungarian and Georgian companies and expressed willingness to finance their joint business projects.

The parties also expressed readiness to hold a meeting of the Georgian-Hungarian Economic Cooperation Commission in the near future, and highlighted the importance of the operation of the Hungarian budget airline Wizzair in development of the Georgian airline and tourism markets.